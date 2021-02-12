Podcast | Fleetboard becomes standard in selected Mercedes-Benz truck models
Mercedes Benz Trucks SA head Maretha Gerber talks about the premium telematics system
12 February 2021 - 08:07
Fleetboard, the premium telematics system is now part of the package in all Mercedes-Benz Actros, and certain Arocs models.
Listen to the podcast with Maretha Gerber, head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks SA, below:
