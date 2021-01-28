Fleetboard becomes standard in selected Mercedes-Benz truck models

Great news for customers of Mercedes-Benz Actros and selected Arocs models is that Fleetboard telematics will be included as standard from now on.

Fleetboard hardware has been offered with the Mercedes-Benz Actros since 2009 with the activation fee for the hardware falling away in 2016.

Now the Fleetboard services will be included as part of the package of the Mercedes-Benz Trucks range of Actros and Arocs (distribution models), from 2021 for a validity period of five years.

The main benefits of Fleetboard are optimised fuel consumption, reduced wear and tear, and improved safety. All the information is at your fingertips with the Fleetboard user interface known as the Fleetboard cockpit. It displays valuable data about your fleet — simply, fast and free.

Services included as standard in the system are Fleetboard Trip Records, Fleetboard Performance Analysis, Fleetboard Service, Mapping, Fleetboard Reports and 30-second tracking.

Fleetboard Performance Analysis

A resource-saving and preventive driving style doesn’t run in everyone’s blood. To run a fleet efficiently, however, it is an absolute must. With their individual driving style, your drivers influence wear and tear, fuel consumption and accident risk — the Fleetboard Performance Analysis shows you how. You can use it as a starting point to make your fleet safer and more economical, and to draw comparisons between your drivers with a fair grading system.

The benefits are less air pollution and more fuel in the tank, with a reduced consumption of up to 15% if Fleetboard is implemented effectively in the day-to-day operations of the fleet.

Fleetboard Performance Analysis encourages a wear-optimised driving style and helps you go easy on your vehicles, reducing maintenance and repair costs.

The service lets you check how defensive your drivers’ driving style is, allowing you to lower the accident risk for your fleet.

User-friendly, detailed and objective, Fleetboard Performance Analysis evaluates your drivers using a grading system from 1 to 10, independent of the degree of difficulty and the brands of your vehicles. It allows you to leverage information on fuel consumption, speed, stop times with the engine running, and more.

Listen to the podcast with Maretha Gerber, head of Mercedes Benz Trucks SA