PODCAST | Why don't South Africans like station wagons?

03 March 2020 - 14:33 Thomas Falkiner
The Avant station wagon. The Cargumentative team debate why South Africans are not keen to drive station wagons.
In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys discuss why the station wagon hasn’t been more popular in South Africa.

They also chat about what they’ve been driving lately and what car launches they have attended. ​

