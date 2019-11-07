Hyundai back in the entry-level game with new Atos

It’s the season to consider a car for your teenager’s post-matric life, and Hyundai has added a contender to SA’s entry-level car league with its new Atos, a nameplate that has been revived after six years off the market.

The small hatchback is being launched at a time when a weakened economy is driving a buying-down trend in the new-vehicle market, says Niall Lynch, CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa, and Hyundai expects to sell about 250 to 300 Atos units locally a month.

The original Atos was a fairly popular econobox among first-time buyers and sold more than 45,000 units here, until it was replaced in 2013 by the Hyundai i10 as the brand’s cheapest car, with the slightly larger and more expensive Grand i10 later added to the line-up.

The regular i10 was subsequently discontinued, leaving the Grand i10 as the brand’s cheapest range with a starting price of R171,900.

The Atos now returns in a single 1.1 Motion derivative priced at R159,900, which pitches it directly against the likes of Renault Kwid, Kia Picanto, Suzuki Swift, Suzuki Celerio and Datsun Go in a very competitive segment.

The car is built in India where it’s marketed as the Santro, but it adopts the Atos name in export markets.

Young, first-time buyers will find much to like in the new Atos, including a segment-best seven-year/200,000km warranty. A one-year service plan and seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance are also part of the package.