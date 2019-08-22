Lifestyle / Motoring INDULGENCES Aston Martin will create the perfect man cave A sports car shouldn’t be hidden away in a dusty garage; it deserves to take centre stage in your home BL PREMIUM

Aston Martin has just taken the man cave concept to a new level.

Launched at the August 18 Pebble Beach Concours in the US, Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs enables people to create the ultimate retreat or automotive lair for their car.