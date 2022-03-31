Discovery Vitality: Driving positive behaviour change for 25 years

What if there was a way to make people live longer, healthier, happier lives and reward them for taking steps towards their own good health?

Discovery Vitality is the answer.

Founded 25 years ago in SA, five years after Adrian Gore founded Discovery, Discovery Vitality is now making 20-million people healthier in 37 countries across the globe.

Last week the rewards programme released The Science of Vitality journal, which details the insights behind the innovative behaviour change platform.

“When Discovery Vitality launched in 1997, SA was at a turning point in its history, faced with a high and complex disease burden, too few doctors, and community-rated insurance,” says Discovery CEO Adrian Gore.

“Discovery recognised the need to intervene on the demand for health care by prioritising prevention. By incentivising Discovery Health Medical Scheme members to engage in healthier behaviours, such as going to the gym and making healthier food choices, they would stay healthier and essentially live longer. That is vitality,”

A way of life for today and the future

Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality SA, says: “Vitality is a behaviour-change programme that finds its apex in technology — backed by an enormous amount of data and science. With this in mind, The Science of Vitality journal was collated to show simply and clearly how the Discovery Vitality programme manifests in tangible change for the better. The journal explains this evidence-based approach which encourages and rewards members for good health, driving and spending behaviour.”

Govender says while Vitality has always been effective — with robust longitudinal data proving how many people experience a better quality of life and live longer directly linked to their engagement in the programme — the programme continued to show its relevance and impact during Covid-19.

Discovery Vitality responded to mass uncertainty with solutions that served members, and empowered them to continue to take care of their health, and get rewarded for it.