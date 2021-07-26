Protecting staff and customers as SA battles third wave

The presence of the virus will continue to challenge businesses and purchases of reputable and safe sanitisers for the use of customers and employees will be a regular budgetary item. The challenge, however, is to avoid the many fly-by-nights and sometimes even unsafe sanitising products that have started to appear in the market in the past 18 months.

One business that has long focused on health and safety even before the Covid-19 pandemic is Infection Protection Products, an SA company that pioneered the first trolley wipes to the market in 2006. The development of trolley wipes was as a result of research that showed that shopping trolleys are a breeding ground for bacteria, posing a particular risk for infants, children and the elderly.

Manufactured with a trusted disinfectant solution, Sani-touch trolley wipes offer an effective alternative to handwashing when soap and water is not available. Instantly recognisable by the patented red catch at the top of the bucket, Sani-touch wipes are easily distinguishable from other products which have subsequently crept into the marketplace.

Sani-touch's medical-grade sanitisers and wipes are trusted products used by healthcare services such as the SA National Blood Services, hospitals and clinics, and retail, hospitality and catering industries.

A high grade of ethanol, an organic and natural by-product of plant fermentation, is used in the Sani-touch range. All products are produced in an ISO-certified medical manufacturing facility with many products bearing SABS marks, meaning the products are independently audited and adhere to all the specifications.

In the past year, Sani-touch submitted its wipes and sanitisers for international testing to ensure they provide the necessary protection against the coronavirus. The Sani-touch range of medical-grade sanitisers and wipes, including the trolley wipes, passed the coronavirus EU 14476 test, a European Standard test proving their efficacy against the virus. The tests were conducted by an internationally accredited UKAS testing laboratory.

Sani-touch has always met the alcohol requirements for hand sanitisers with products labelled according to SA labelling requirements as well as making sure customers have clear and accurate information for peace of mind when they use its products.

Less scrupulous manufacturers, however, have not always followed the same stringent protocols around compliance and quality standards. The rush for hand sanitisers in the early days of the pandemic and countrywide shortages resulted in questionable sanitiser suppliers emerging, many of whom made included harmful ingredients and used inadequate quantities of alcohol. Many of the new pre-saturated wipe and sanitiser suppliers have even added fraudulent certification marks on their product packaging.

Business owners doing their best to protect their staff and customers will need to ensure they are not associated with substandard sanitisers. To avoid these potentially unsafe products, check the labelling requirements, alcohol content and certifications. Avoid unknown brand names and insist on trusted brands from reputable manufacturers.

This article was paid for by Sani-touch.