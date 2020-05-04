Why the R number is the best indicator for ending lockdown
But measuring a disease’s ability to spread between people is a tricky task
04 May 2020 - 05:05
The basic reproduction, or “R”, number, has become the most watched indicator of governments’ success in suppressing coronavirus outbreaks and unlocking social distancing measures without allowing a second wave resurgence of cases. “Keeping the R down will be vital to our recovery and we can only do it with discipline and by working together,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week.
What is the R number?
