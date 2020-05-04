Skipping a meal can add healthy years to one’s lifespan
Research is increasingly showing that fasting is a powerful intervention to reverse the damage caused by ageing
04 May 2020 - 05:05
We all dread becoming old and decrepit. But what if someone told you that you could reach 100 and still be energetic and engaged?
Now there is scientific evidence that fasting (or calorie restriction) prevents much of the deterioration associated with ageing.
