Skipping a meal can add healthy years to one's lifespan Research is increasingly showing that fasting is a powerful intervention to reverse the damage caused by ageing

We all dread becoming old and decrepit. But what if someone told you that you could reach 100 and still be energetic and engaged?

Now there is scientific evidence that fasting (or calorie restriction) prevents much of the deterioration associated with ageing.