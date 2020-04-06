Lifestyle / Health What alcohol does to your immune system BL PREMIUM

Are you worried that your alcohol consumption is creeping up during the coronavirus lockdown?

Well, you’re not alone. It probably says a lot about the British nation’s method for dealing with the current situation that the Great British Off Licence has been deemed an essential business. People may not be drinking to excess, but with everyone stuck at home, it seems the lure of a cheeky glass of wine or beer is hitting many of us earlier — and harder — each day than normal.