Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah to deliver Mandela lecture

The 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture will be held in Wits University’s Linder Auditorium.

Abdulrazak Gurnah, a former professor of English at the University of Kent, who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, will deliver this year’s lecture.

The Swedish Academy honoured him for his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”.

Gurnah is the author of 10 novels, including 1994’s Booker and Whitbread Prize-shortlisted Paradise, set in colonial East Africa during World War 1, 2001’s Booker Prize-longlisted By the Sea, and 2005’s Desertion.

The author was born in the Sultanate of Zanzibar, now part of present-day Tanzania, in 1948, arriving in England as a refugee in the late 1960s.

Gurnah is known for creating work that questions simple narratives and structures, and his books reckon with a past deliberately eclipsed and erased by colonialism.