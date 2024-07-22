Invest in yourself: four top business titles from Exclusive Books
Stay ahead of the curve with the latest reads from prominent thought-leaders and change-makers
Challenge yourself to think differently with Exclusive Books' pick of top titles from thought-leaders and change-makers in the world of business.
Explore key trends for the future, uncover the innovation of artificial intelligence in Africa, discover how to invest in yourself and redefine what it means to be wealthy with these great reads:
The Future
The new, essential compendium of more than 80 key trends for SA from leading trend analyst and strategic thinker Dion Chang and co-authors Bronwyn Williams and Faeeza Khan.
Predict your way out of uncertainty with actionable insights to pre-empt problems and solve challenges. Whether you’re futureproofing your family, business or career, this book will help you navigate the uncertainty of the future with confidence.
Diary of a CEO
Change the way you think, work and live with top tips from CEO, investor and podcaster Steven Bartlett.
Drawing wisdom from his years working in the world of business, starting a company and hosting a multi-million listener podcast, Bartlett has the inside scoop on what it takes to excel in any industry.
The Wealth Money Can’t Buy
Learn to live a life of abundance, joy, peace and freedom with Robin Sharma and unlock a greater understanding of what it means to be truly wealthy.
As a growth expert and mentor to many billionaires, sport stars and thought leaders alike, Sharma can teach you the masterwork of broadening your definition of wealth. Discover the hidden habits to live your richest life and achieve your highest dreams.
African Artificial Intelligence
Explore the “how” of artificial intelligence with Dr Mark Nasila as he traces the advancements and transformations of the innovation of AI across the African continent.
Discover the insight into the application of African Artificial Intelligence to meet the challenges unique to Africans, sought through studying AI for decades within multiple industries, from a uniquely African perspective.
Pick up your next read at an Exclusive Books' store or online via Exclusivebooks.co.za.
This article was sponsored by Exclusive Books.