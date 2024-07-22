Invest in yourself: four top business titles from Exclusive Books

Challenge yourself to think differently with Exclusive Books' pick of top titles from thought-leaders and change-makers in the world of business.

Explore key trends for the future, uncover the innovation of artificial intelligence in Africa, discover how to invest in yourself and redefine what it means to be wealthy with these great reads:

The new, essential compendium of more than 80 key trends for SA from leading trend analyst and strategic thinker Dion Chang and co-authors Bronwyn Williams and Faeeza Khan.

Predict your way out of uncertainty with actionable insights to pre-empt problems and solve challenges. Whether you’re futureproofing your family, business or career, this book will help you navigate the uncertainty of the future with confidence.