A moral approach is necessary to curb technology's soft tyranny Technology extends and amplifies humanity's qualities and flaws in the duel between progress and manipulation

Technologies, especially in the communications space, have been a blessing during the lockdown, permitting moderate productivity for some, and gifting mild entertainment for many.

But questions about technology will not resolve themselves in Covid’s twilight. When we emerge, what will we do with technology? Will it be used to further liberate human ingenuity to solve genuine problems, or will it be corralled by the powerful and lock the majority into what James Bridle, in his book of the same title, calls a “New Dark Age” (Verso, 2018).