ANDREW DONALDSON: Some recommended good reads on lockdown Though it's still in its infancy, the 'coronavirus genre' has responded speedily to the global pandemic

Would “plague” do, I wonder, as a collective noun for the rush of books about the Covid-19 pandemic coming our way? The “coronavirus genre”, if we may, is still in its infancy, but the epicentre of this publishing outbreak, to further push the envelope, is in Italy, which has been in lockdown since March 9.

Among the first titles to appear, and perhaps the most immediate response to the crisis, was Paolo Giordano’s short and influential work, How Contagion Works: Science, Awareness and Community in Times of Global Crises (Weidenfeld & Nicolson).