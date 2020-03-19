Lifestyle / Books Recommended reading to keep you busy during self-isolation Is this a chance to tackle something worthy, indulge romantic escapism or live through other plagues vicariously? BL PREMIUM

As health authorities around the world urge their citizens to self-isolate in a bid to tackle the coronavirus crisis, newspapers have been advising their readers on how to while away the days, if not weeks, they will spend cooped up indoors. Some have suggested this could be an ideal time to settle down in front of the TV with those big box sets, such as The Sopranos, Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones. More to our remit, though, several newspapers and media platforms have published extensive “quarantine reading lists” for the more bookish among us.

As you can imagine, most contributors to these round-ups have cheerily rattled off the titles of whatever happens to be piling up on their bedside tables. Which begs the question: is there a difference between, let’s just say, a holiday reading list and what you’d want to read while in quarantine?