PODCAST | ‘Thuma mina’ was meant for Jacob Zuma

As President Cyril Ramaphosa enters his third year as ANC president, the slogan of his presidency, "thuma mina", is fading. The invoking of music legend Hugh Masekela’s song Thuma Mina no longer carries the same level of optimism and euphoria it once did.

Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter tracks the genesis of "thuma mina" and how it became the tagline of Ramaphosa’s presidency. She spoke to a speech writer who came up with the idea for the state of the nation address (Sona) in 2017 that was meant to be delivered by former president Jacob Zuma.

