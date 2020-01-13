Lifestyle / Books

PODCAST | ‘Thuma mina’ was meant for Jacob Zuma

Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter tracks the genesis of ‘thuma mina’ and how it became the tagline of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency

13 January 2020 - 18:30 Qaanitah Hunter
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA.
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa enters his third year as ANC president, the slogan of his presidency, "thuma mina", is fading. The invoking of music legend Hugh Masekela’s song Thuma Mina no longer carries the same level of optimism and euphoria it once did. 

Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter tracks the genesis of "thuma mina" and how it became the tagline of Ramaphosa’s presidency. She spoke to a speech writer who came up with the idea for the state of the nation address (Sona) in 2017 that was meant to be delivered by former president Jacob Zuma.

Listen to the story of the birth of Thuma Mina

Two years on, many are questioning whether thuma mina is just smoke and mirrors. ​

Jacob Zuma set to be summonsed by Zondo inquiry

The commission of inquiry into state capture wants the former president to appear before the commission from January 27-31
National
3 days ago

Witnesses may face jail time for evading questions at state capture inquiry

New rules  could make Jacob Zuma’s testimony more challenging before Zondo commission
National
1 day ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Cyril Ramaphosa’s multiplying falsehoods are hurting his cause

Empty promise over blackouts gives David Mabuza ammunition to take aim at Pravin Gordhan
Opinion
11 hours ago

Popular Articles

The solution to South Africa's violent crime problem

Lifestyle

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Who to trust in the age of state capture?

Lifestyle

Keeping up with the Zumas — Get to know the First Children

Lifestyle

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Our sombre, sobering week of darkness

Lifestyle

Lumka Yengeni exposed as madam from hell

Lifestyle