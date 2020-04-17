Lifestyle / Arts & Entertainment Tails of Joe Exotic and his animal and human wildlife The Netflix sensation is a story of big cats, cages, drugs, abuse, guns and more guns BL PREMIUM

All forms of confinement breed dreams of escape. Freedom of movement, release from physical constraints, even escape from anxiety. Like just about everything else, that can now be catered for online: up on my screen earlier in April popped an offer from the US artist Annabel Daou, who will do your fretting for you, to order, as she paces her hallway from dusk to dawn with her worry beads. Get in touch at iwillworryforyou@gmail.com.

Then, of course, there’s television, our bringer of both hard news and soft escape. In our household, online chats with friends and family mostly centre on what we’re watching.