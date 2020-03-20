TV in quick bites, on a phone near you
Quibi is looking to change the future of video streaming when it launches on April 6
As the coronavirus lockdown threatens the future of traditional film distribution and has streaming services rubbing their hands at the prospect of millions of people forced to stay indoors with nothing to do but watch their offerings, Quibi, a new service designed for mobile phones, is looking to change the future of video streaming when it launches on April 6.
The brainchild of former Disney and DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman, the company has for the past two years been raising $1bn in start-up capital and enlisting the services of heavyweight Hollywood A-listers for the production of its content — episodes of less than 10 minutes that can be watched in portrait and landscape mode on mobile phones.
