Lifestyle / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend From dystopian fiction and missing persons cases to Scandi-noir — what to watch this weekend

Noughts + Crosses — Showmax

Malorie Blackman’s award-winning series of Young Adult novels comes to the small screen in the BBC six-episode adaptation shot on location in Cape Town. In an alternative 21st century world, the majority white population of Noughts of Albion are ruled over by the minority black Crosses who have held power since they colonised the country 700 years previously. Can the star-crossed lovers Sephy (Masali Baduza) and Callum (Jack Rowan) overcome and overturn centuries of prejudice and injustice in their efforts to be together?