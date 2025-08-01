Lifestyle

Finally, a medical aid that fits you!

Fedhealth Medical Scheme in partnership with Sanlam is launching a customised, affordable and inclusive medical aid

01 August 2025 - 08:38
Sponsored
Fedhealth and Sanlam’s reimagined medical aid is designed to work for more South Africans. Picture: Fedhealth

Medical aid shouldn’t come with a one-size-fits-all label. Your needs aren’t the same as your neighbour’s. Or your cousin’s. Or your boss’s. 

This is exactly what Fedhealth Medical Scheme, in partnership with Sanlam (which is endorsing Fedhealth as its open medical scheme partner of choice), is setting out to address as they prepare to launch a reimagined medical scheme in October 2025. 

One-size-fits-all doesn’t fit

We don’t often associate medical aid in SA with choice and flexibility. While open medical aid schemes may offer different plans with various coverage options, there are often limits on how much they can be customised to an individual’s health circumstances. Then there’s the cost factor: for many South Africans, medical aid is considered unaffordable. 

However, if medical aid were truly flexible, it would also be more affordable and inclusive. How? Through a simple but powerful idea: when members are given more choice, they get more control. That control leads to greater affordability, which means it’s more inclusive. It’s a chain reaction that results in a better medical aid product overall.

This is the idea behind an updated medical aid scheme soon to be launched by Fedhealth, one of SA’s most established and trusted medical aid schemes, in partnership with financial services giant Sanlam. The revitalised scheme, set to launch in October, aims to embody a set of five core values: trust, simplicity, customisation, affordability and inclusivity.

You choose. You control

In the development of this scheme, Fedhealth and Sanlam asked themselves: why not give people more choice, so they’re only paying for what matters to them? Because that’s how affordability really happens. Not by cutting corners, but by giving people the power to customise. To choose from different option ranges, so that they can select how they would like their medical aid plan to work. To make smart choices and decide what suits their health, pockets and lifestyles better, and leave what doesn’t.

And when it’s flexible and fair, you open the door to more people being able to join, not just the lucky few. That’s what inclusivity means to Fedhealth and Sanlam.

Real, practical access to medical aid that fits your needs — whoever you are, and however you earn.

A scheme for every South African

Fedhealth and Sanlam believe that the more choice you have, the more control you have. The more control you have, the more affordable the features you really want become, and the more inclusive our scheme is for every South African.

Built on the values of affordability, customisation and inclusivity, as well as trust and simplicity, this medical aid scheme launches in October 2025.

It’s what you’ve been asking for, SA, and it’s nearly here!
Follow the journey at medicalaidreboot.co.za

Watch the video below:

This article was sponsored by Fedhealth.

