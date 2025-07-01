Fedhealth and Sanlam reboot medical aid for the real world

What if we could rethink how medical aid works in SA?

Not just a tweak here or there, but meaningful changes that reflect how modern South Africans live and what they truly need from a medical aid scheme?

That’s exactly what Fedhealth Medical Scheme and Sanlam are setting out to do with the launch of a bold new scheme.

After Sanlam’s endorsement of Fedhealth as its open medical scheme of choice, the new scheme isn’t just a new medical aid product, but rather a new philosophy: a medical aid scheme that truly meets the needs of South Africans.

Asking the difficult questions

First, Fedhealth and Sanlam asked the big questions to avoid building just another medical scheme. Questions like: Why is medical aid so rigid? So confusing? So expensive? And why does it feel like it was never made for people like ... you and me?

As of 2023, only 15.7% of South Africans belonged to a medical aid scheme, which translates to only about 9.8-million people out of a population of over 63-million. So, there’s definitely room for improvement.

Exploring the biggest pain points led to the creation of something new entirely. A different kind of scheme — with a blueprint of real values at its core to serve as guidelines, not just vague promises.

Here are the values the new scheme is built on:

Affordability — so you only pay for what actually matters to you. By tailoring a plan specifically to your circumstances, you will be able to pay for the benefits you truly need.





Customisation — so your plan fits YOUR life, not the other way around. This means the cover you need at a fair price, rather than paying for extras you don’t use.





Inclusivity — because medical aid should work for more people, more of the time.





Simplicity — because you deserve to know exactly what you’re getting. No more decoding benefits or unexpected surprises.





Trust — so when you need support most, you know your scheme will be there. A commitment to ensuring members know what to expect in terms of their cover.

This isn’t medical aid as you know it. It’s medical aid built for the world we actually live in.

Built on these values, Fedhealth and Sanlam will launch this bold new scheme in October that will turn the concept of medical aid on its head. The new scheme will be available to join from January 1 2026.

Change is coming, SA

The partnership between Fedhealth, a trusted name since 1936, and Sanlam, one of SA’s most established financial institutions, creates a synergy of strengths when it comes to medical cover and insurance.

With its five core values, the new medical scheme is set to be a true evolution in the world of medical aid, with an offering that’s transparent, trustworthy, affordable and straightforward.

So get ready, SA. The change you wanted is coming. Follow the journey at medicalaidreboot.co.za