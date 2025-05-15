Unlock the power of ‘Connected Wealth’ with Nedbank Private Wealth

Wealth is more than just financial capital. It is the foundation on which individuals build their legacies, secure their families’ futures, and create meaningful lives. This understanding is what drives Nedbank Private Wealth to go beyond the numbers, connecting its clients to the real wealth they desire.

For Nedbank Private Wealth, the concept of “Connected Wealth” is not just a financial strategy, but an integrated way of managing wealth that ensures every decision aligns with broader life goals. Financial needs are not isolated — they are interwoven with personal aspirations, business or career ambitions, family priorities and global opportunities. This holistic perspective ensures that clients are not merely accumulating wealth but using it to shape the lives they envision for themselves and the people they care about.

According to Nandiswa Mxokozeli, managing executive of Nedbank Private Wealth, the promise that underpins the Connected Wealth approach is clear — if it is on a client’s mind, it is also on Nedbank Private Wealth’s mind.

“Delivering on this Connected Wealth promise means being highly proactive and looking beyond traditional banking services to offer holistic, tailored advice that considers every aspect of a client’s financial world,” she says. “Our wealth bankers are not just points of contact for clients. They are wealth partners and financial stewards, anticipating client needs before they arise and ensuring they have access to guidance and solutions that reflect both their current priorities and long-term vision.”

At the heart of this approach is the belief that wealth is deeply personal. No two people are the same, and financial strategies should reflect this individuality. The Connected Wealth approach prioritises understanding each client’s unique needs, recognising that wealth is not just about security but also about enabling meaningful experiences like acquiring a dream home, investing in a passion project, or ensuring a seamless transfer of wealth across generations.

Nedbank Private Wealth’s commitment to Connected Wealth is evident in the way its financial solutions are structured. Its home loan offering, for instance, is more than a means to finance a property; it ensures that the purchase aligns with a client’s broader financial framework. Preferential lending rates connect property acquisition with long-term financial sustainability, reinforcing the idea that every financial decision should serve a greater purpose.

Similarly, structured lending solutions provide clients with the flexibility to unlock liquidity while safeguarding their broader financial ambitions. Whether leveraging existing assets for expansion, securing capital for entrepreneurial ventures, or financing intergenerational wealth-building strategies, these bespoke lending options ensure that clients can grow their wealth without compromising their long-term financial stability.

For those with international financial interests, Nedbank Private Wealth’s Focus Account provides a seamless platform to manage global wealth. With access to international banking, lending, and investment solutions, clients can navigate cross-border financial complexities with confidence. This integration reduces administrative burdens, enabling them to focus on capitalising on global opportunities while ensuring their financial decisions align with their overall wealth strategy.