Engineering: A chance to make a lasting impact

IIE MSA is a leading brand of the Independent Institute of Education (IIE), fully registered with SA’s department of higher education & training and internationally accredited by the British Accreditation Council, it's the first – and only – private education provider in Africa to present engineering qualifications that are fully accredited by the Engineering Council of SA (ECSA), making it a natural choice for students interested in this dynamic field.

Take a look around. Every street, every building — in fact, almost every item in your home, your suburb and your city — was first born as an idea in the mind of an engineer.

That’s why engineering is so important. The ECSA describes engineering as “the practice of science, engineering science and technology concerned with the solution of problems of economic importance and those essential to the progress of society”.

Put another way, engineers make a critical contribution to society. Their efforts are visible in the infrastructure we see around us, the machines we use to make life more convenient, and the way we communicate. Their innovations improve our quality of life; their thinking shapes our world.

It stands to reason, then, that countries with a strong engineering sector have the potential to thrive — and, conversely, those with a struggling industry may find themselves lagging in terms of productivity, innovation and other values which make it possible to compete on the global stage.

Against this backdrop, SA’s shortage of engineering skills is concerning. In 2023, the ECSA reported that SA had one engineer for every 3,100 people. This stands in stark contrast to countries like Japan, the United Kingdom and US, where there is one engineer for every 310 people — and, in Germany, the ratio is even more favourable, with one engineer for every 200 people.