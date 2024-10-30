Local demand and Chinese market a boon for SA wines

SA’s wine industry is poised for a comeback, driven by rising local demand and the growing popularity of white wines like Cap Classique and chenin blanc in China. Exports of Cap Classique to China rose by 4% in 2023, despite a decline in overall wine exports.

And even though South Africa’s wine exports to China shrank in 2023, that market remains a vital growth area for the local wine industry, with its market share steadily increasing since 2019.

This year, the Chinese market is anticipated to expand further, fuelled by post-pandemic recovery and growing demand for white wines — providing a significant opportunity for South African producers. Countries such as Belgium, Zambia, and Thailand are also increasing their purchases of South African wine.

Domestically, wine consumption reached a record high in 2022, even as global consumption declined since 2018. The wine tourism sector now contributes over R3bn to GDP and supports over 270,000 jobs.

Furthermore, a South African Wine Information and Systems report shows a shift towards premium wines, with consumption of wines priced above R200 per 750ml nearly doubling between 2020 and 2023.