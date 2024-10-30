Local demand and Chinese market a boon for SA wines
SA’s wine industry is poised for a comeback, driven by rising local demand and the growing popularity of white wines like Cap Classique and chenin blanc in China. Exports of Cap Classique to China rose by 4% in 2023, despite a decline in overall wine exports.
And even though South Africa’s wine exports to China shrank in 2023, that market remains a vital growth area for the local wine industry, with its market share steadily increasing since 2019.
This year, the Chinese market is anticipated to expand further, fuelled by post-pandemic recovery and growing demand for white wines — providing a significant opportunity for South African producers. Countries such as Belgium, Zambia, and Thailand are also increasing their purchases of South African wine.
Domestically, wine consumption reached a record high in 2022, even as global consumption declined since 2018. The wine tourism sector now contributes over R3bn to GDP and supports over 270,000 jobs.
Furthermore, a South African Wine Information and Systems report shows a shift towards premium wines, with consumption of wines priced above R200 per 750ml nearly doubling between 2020 and 2023.
This is Standard Bank's second year partnering with WineX, and we’re proud to make it an invaluable platform for showcasing some of the country’s finest winesBridgette Kruger, head of Private Banking at Standard Bank SA
“Wine is the most agnostic alcoholic beverage in SA. Unlike whiskey or beer, its consumers span all ages, genders and races, and these latest consumption trends are encouraging,” says WineX founder Michael Fridjhon.
Bridgette Kruger, Standard Bank’s head of Private Banking in SA, says despite some setbacks in SA’s export volumes in 2023, this is a growing industry.
“As a bank, we want to play a larger role in supporting local producers by connecting them to a broader consumer market,” she says.
Kruger says this is the reason Standard Bank partnered with WineX to make the Johannesburg festival even bigger than last year.
Taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre from October 30 to November 1, the 2024 WineX festival promises an unparalleled experience, blending premium wines with a vibrant, sophisticated crowd.
“This is our second year partnering with WineX, and we’re proud to make it an invaluable platform for showcasing some of the country’s finest wines,” says Kruger.
