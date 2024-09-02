Win tickets to see Grammy winners at DStv Delicious Powered by LottoStar
Arena Holdings is giving away 50 tickets to this premier lifestyle festival featuring global superstars Janet Jackson and Jill Scott, plus an epic line-up of local artists
Global Grammy award-winning superstars Janet Jackson and Jill Scott have joined the line-up of leading local musicians headlining the 11th annual DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival Powered by LottoStar this Heritage Day weekend.
To celebrate “30 Years of Creative Freedom” since SA's first democratic elections, this year's festival will not only showcase outstanding food and music, but also the talents of Mzansi's cutting-edge artists and fashion designers too.
This premiere lifestyle event is taking place over two days at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg:
- Saturday, September 21 will see R&B/pop hit maker Jackson, Thandiswa Mazwai and G-Force will take to the main stage with individual performances. There'll also be a special “30 Years of Creative Freedom Show” — paying musical homage to SA's late great artists — featuring Boom Shaka, Cassper Nyovest, Focalistic, Khuli Chana, Maggz, Morafe, Okmalumkoolkat, Reason, Robot Boii and Touchline.
- Sunday, September 22 will see neo-soul singer Scott, the Soweto Gospel Choir, Sjava and The Maestro grace the main stage. “The 30 Years of Creative Freedom Show” will be performed by Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mzwakhe Mbuli snr, Jesse Clegg, Zolani Mahola and Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse.
The Channel O Dance Stage Powered by Johnnie Walker Blonde brings an eclectic mix of house, hip-hop and Afro-tech beats that will keep the crowd on their feet all weekend long. From DJs PH, Venom and Kabza De Small on Saturday to DJ Kent, Mörda and Shimza on Sunday, there’s something on the decks for everyone to enjoy.
Don't miss out, book your tickets at Ticketmaster now: R1,050 for single-day general admission, R3,250 for the Savanna Delicious Lounge and R8,350 for the Injabulo Luxury Lounge.
For a limited time only, a select number of DStv Rewards members have the chance to snap up a 20% discount on single-day general admission tickets and 30% on a Weekend Pass. Download the newly renovated MyDStv App or visit DStv.com for more information.
Stand a chance to win tickets
Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE and BusinessLIVE, is giving away 50 general admission tickets to the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival Powered by LottoStar, worth R1,050 each. This includes 25 tickets for Saturday, September 21 and 25 tickets for Sunday, September 22.
To stand a chance to win, all you've got to do is answer this simple question: Where is the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival Powered by LottoStar taking place?
To enter, email your answer, name and contact details to reply@arena.africa by September 19. Don't forget to include the phrase “DStv Delicious Festival 2024” in the subject line and specify whether you'd prefer a ticket for Saturday or Sunday.
Terms and conditions:
- The competition closes on Thursday, September 19 2024 at 11:59pm. No late entries will be accepted.
- Winners will be selected via a lucky draw and notified by email. The judges' decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Prizes are not transferable and/or negotiable.
- Winners are responsible for their transport to and from the event venue.
- No people under the age of 18 may enter.
- All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry.
- Neither Arena Holdings, TimeLIVE, BusinessLIVE nor any of its sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees, accept any liability for any oversight.
- By entering this competition you give Arena Holdings and its associated brands permission to send further communication relating to other promotions and competitions.
This article was sponsored by the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival Powered by LottoStar.