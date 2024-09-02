Win tickets to see Grammy winners at DStv Delicious Powered by LottoStar

The Channel O Dance Stage Powered by Johnnie Walker Blonde brings an eclectic mix of house, hip-hop and Afro-tech beats that will keep the crowd on their feet all weekend long. From DJs PH, Venom and Kabza De Small on Saturday to DJ Kent, Mörda and Shimza on Sunday, there’s something on the decks for everyone to enjoy.

Don't miss out, book your tickets at Ticketmaster now: R1,050 for single-day general admission, R3,250 for the Savanna Delicious Lounge and R8,350 for the Injabulo Luxury Lounge.

For a limited time only, a select number of DStv Rewards members have the chance to snap up a 20% discount on single-day general admission tickets and 30% on a Weekend Pass. Download the newly renovated MyDStv App or visit DStv.com for more information.

Stand a chance to win tickets

Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE and BusinessLIVE, is giving away 50 general admission tickets to the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival Powered by LottoStar, worth R1,050 each. This includes 25 tickets for Saturday, September 21 and 25 tickets for Sunday, September 22.

To stand a chance to win, all you've got to do is answer this simple question: Where is the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival Powered by LottoStar taking place?

To enter, email your answer, name and contact details to reply@arena.africa by September 19. Don't forget to include the phrase “DStv Delicious Festival 2024” in the subject line and specify whether you'd prefer a ticket for Saturday or Sunday.

Terms and conditions:

The competition closes on Thursday, September 19 2024 at 11:59pm. No late entries will be accepted.

Winners will be selected via a lucky draw and notified by email. The judges' decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Prizes are not transferable and/or negotiable.

Winners are responsible for their transport to and from the event venue.

No people under the age of 18 may enter.

All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry.

Neither Arena Holdings, TimeLIVE, BusinessLIVE nor any of its sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees, accept any liability for any oversight.

By entering this competition you give Arena Holdings and its associated brands permission to send further communication relating to other promotions and competitions.

This article was sponsored by the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival Powered by LottoStar.