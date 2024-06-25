Woolworths invests R2m to help young entrepreneurs level up their brands

In celebration of Youth Month, Woolworths has revealed the winners of its Youth Makers competition, designed to help young entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.

Hundreds of hopeful young small business owners entered the competition last year. Finalists were flown to Joburg to pitch their businesses. Fifteen winners were selected for the exclusive opportunity to learn from some of the best in the field.

Each winner receives one-year mentorship from Woolies experts to support them in building sound foundations for the retail world, exclusive insider information on how retail works in SA, the opportunity to market to Woolworths customers, and a R130,000 grant to grow their brands.