Lifestyle

Aircraft mega-deals prompt bubble warning from industry veterans

Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders

BL Premium
20 June 2023 - 13:57 Julie Johnsson

In less than a year, the global aviation industry has gone from near annihilation to exuberant enthusiasm. Fleet groundings and huge losses have given way to huge profits, and airlines are outdoing one another with record orders.

The industry’s newfound swagger was on full display on Monday, when IndiGo agreed to buy 500 Airbus SE jets, eclipsing a record set only months ago by Air India. Those add to huge purchases by Ryanair and Saudi start-up Riyadh Air earlier in 2023, with announced deals approaching 1,500 aircraft...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.