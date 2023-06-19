Aircraft mega-deals prompt bubble warning from industry veterans

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The Warsaw affair cost us dearly in reputation and rand
Rapid ice melt could lead to flooding followed by water shortages across eight countries in the region, report says
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
The long-awaited ‘two-pot’ retirement system is set to kick in on March 1. It’s welcome news, but will the implementing agents be ready for the change?
Victory over World Cup semifinalists Morocco gives SA hope in Ivory Coast
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
In less than a year, the global aviation industry has gone from near annihilation to exuberant enthusiasm. Fleet groundings and huge losses have given way to huge profits, and airlines are outdoing one another with record orders.
The industry’s newfound swagger was on full display on Monday, when IndiGo agreed to buy 500 Airbus SE jets, eclipsing a record set only months ago by Air India. Those add to huge purchases by Ryanair and Saudi start-up Riyadh Air earlier in 2023, with announced deals approaching 1,500 aircraft...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Aircraft mega-deals prompt bubble warning from industry veterans
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
In less than a year, the global aviation industry has gone from near annihilation to exuberant enthusiasm. Fleet groundings and huge losses have given way to huge profits, and airlines are outdoing one another with record orders.
The industry’s newfound swagger was on full display on Monday, when IndiGo agreed to buy 500 Airbus SE jets, eclipsing a record set only months ago by Air India. Those add to huge purchases by Ryanair and Saudi start-up Riyadh Air earlier in 2023, with announced deals approaching 1,500 aircraft...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.