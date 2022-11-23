Get 40% off some of Huawei's best-selling gadgets this Black Friday
The tech brand's Red Bag sale is your chance to score incredible deals on the latest smartphones and laptops
Whether you plan on treating yourself or gifting someone else, get ready to shop till you drop this Black Friday when Huawei will be hosting a Red Bag sale* with incredible discounts of up to 40% on some of its latest smartphones and laptops.
Want to see what's on offer? Simply click on over to the Huawei online store or pop into selected retailers including MTN, Cell C, Vodacom and Telkom.
Get great savings on selected smartphones
If you've been longing to get your hands on a premium smartphone that offers loads of hi-tech features, Black Friday's the time to score a fantastic deal on one of Huawei's cutting-edge devices.
The Huawei nova 9 and Huawei nova 9SE are brilliant choices if you're looking for impressive camera qualities and an overall exceptional user experience.
With the stylish Huawei nova 8i, you can say goodbye to low battery alerts — you can fully charge it in a mere 38 minutes — while the Huawei nova Y70 has innovative audio features, making it a must for music lovers.
Bag a laptop for a bargain
Huawei offers an array of excellent laptops. If you're looking for one that's equally good for business and pleasure, check out the Huawei MateBook D15.
The Huawei MateBook D15 comes with a 15″ full HD antiglare display that'll provide you with an immersive cinematic experience when you're streaming shows and movies. From a work perspective, it delivers fast performance and exceptional multitasking capabilities thanks to it's Multi-Screen Collaboration feature.
Huawei Black Friday deals per retailer
MTN: Savings of up to R1,800 and/or free gifts
- Save R600 on the Huawei nova 9 for only R499 a month on a 24-month MTN Mega Talk/Gigs XS plan.
- Save R1,800 on the Huawei nova 9 SE for only R329 a month on a 24-month MTN Mega Talk/Gigs XS plan. Plus, get a R600 Takealot gift voucher as a free gift.
- Save R480 on the Huawei nova Y90 for only R279 a month on a 24-month MTN Mega Talk/Gigs XS plan. Plus, get a R600 Takealot gift voucher as a free gift.
Telkom: Savings of up to R3,499 and/or free gifts
- Save R1,1176 on the Huawei nova 9 SE for only R749 a month on a 24-month Telkom FlexOn 2 plan, plus get 20GB data one-off.
- Save R720 on the Huawei nova Y90 for only R299 a month on a 24-month Telkom FlexOn 2 plan, plus get 20GB data one-off.
- Get a Huawei T10s as a free gift and save R3,499 on the Huawei P50 or Huawei P50 Pocket from only R999 a month on a 24-month Telkom FlexOn 6 plan, plus get 20GB data one-off.
- Save R2,520 on the Huawei MateBook D15 for only R479 a month over 36 months.
Cell C: Savings of up to R1,200
- Save R1,200 on the Huawei nova 9 SE for only R419 a month on a 24-month Cell C Pinnacle 2GB Top Up plan.
- Save R1,200 on the Huawei nova 8i for only R399 a month on a 24-month Cell C Pinnacle 2GB Top Up plan.
- Save R720 on the Huawei nova Y70 for only R319 a month on a 24-month Cell C Pinnacle 2GB Top Up plan.
Vodacom
- Keep a look out for the amazing Huawei Black Friday deals available from Vodacom.
Don't miss out on the chance to save up to 40% on your favourite Huawei products this Black Friday: visit the Huawei online store or your nearest MTN, Cell C, Telkom or Vodacom retailer.
This article was paid for by Huawei.
All deals are subject to specific retailers’ requirements. Huawei Black Friday deals/Red Bag specials are valid until November 30 2022.