Shape your future today: Get your LLB degree part-time at UKZN's School of Law

The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN’s) part-time bachelor of laws (LLB) programme offers aspiring legal practitioners a convenient, flexible way of obtaining an undergraduate law degree.

An LLB is the core qualification for legal practitioners (attorneys and advocates). In addition, it's a valuable qualification for a wide range of other careers in business, public administration and allied fields.

The part-time LLB degree offered by UKZN's School of Law, via the Centre for Extended Legal Studies on its Howard College and Pietermaritzburg campuses, is fully accredited by the Council on Higher Education.

Most of the programme is delivered virtually* via university’s online learning platform and applications such as Zoom. As such, it's the perfect way for those who are unable to attend lectures during working hours to attain their degree over the course of 12 semesters (six years).

Admission criteria:

Admission to the LLB programme will primarily depend on academic merit:

If your highest qualification is an NSC degree (which means matric), the following will be required:

A minimum APS of 32, excluding life orientation; English (home language) at level 5, or English (first additional language) at level 6; Maths at level 3 or mathematical literacy at level 5; and Matriculation certificate with endorsement or university exemption.



If you have one or more recognised tertiary qualifications, your application will be evaluated primarily on the basis of this/these qualifications, taking into account of their nature, level and other relevant factors.

Relevant working experience may also be considered in appropriate cases.

How to apply:

Apply online via the UKZN's website before September 30 2022.

Your application must be accompanied by your CV, previous academic transcripts and supporting documentation (such as matric certificate, degree certificates, ID).

You'll also need to include a detailed letter of motivation indicating why you should be accepted for the programme and how you intend to fund* your studies if accepted.

For more information, email PT-LLBqueries@ukzn.ac.za

This article was paid for by the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

*It is not known at this stage whether it will be possible for UKZN to offer any in-person teaching sessions for the part-time LLB programme in 2023. To study virtually, students will need to have access to a stable internet connection and a suitable device, such as a desktop, laptop or smartphone, provided at their own cost.

Please note: The part-time LLB programme is a self-funded teaching programme and, as such, students are not eligible for NSFAS funding, or for university residence, or financial concessions in the form of AOD’s or other. Students are required to obtain financial clearance each year before registration and this will require, inter alia, the settlement of all amounts owing from previous years of study.

The part-time LLB is not a vehicle for admission into the full-time programme at some stage of your studies. The School of Law's policy is that students have to complete their studies under the programme type into which they have been accepted initially.