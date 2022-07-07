Wits Business School management programme gives students a head start for career success

Equipping young people with the tools and skills to launch their career is a task that requires a network of expertise and resources. With 22 years of experience, the Wits Business School’s (WBS) postgraduate diploma in management (PDM) gives students a head start to gain entry into management.

Prof Jones Odei-Mensah, programme director for the PDM in the field of business administration, says while the popular postgraduate diploma in business administration (PDBA) requires graduates to have at least two years of work experience, the PDM gives graduates the opportunity to enter a business school management-level qualification course without any work experience.

“The beauty of the PDM is that, in one year, it helps graduates gain the equivalent of multiple years of experience and knowledge, providing them with entry into the workforce at a management level,” says Odei-Mensah.

He says the programme, which is open to young people with an undergraduate degree in any field, gives students a broad understanding of specialised fields such as economics, marketing, strategy and entrepreneurship management, while also exposing them to business environments during a two-month internship.

“The PDM gives young people a head start to being managers of integrity and innovation. This programme can contribute to job creation as it gives youth leaders the opportunity to fast-track their careers and nurture careers for the teams they lead.”

The theoretical component of this diploma incorporates a fusion of business principles and practice, and by using case studies from the school’s case centre, students are exposed to real-life business scenarios that are relevant to a local and global context.

“The WBS ensures there are vast resources to support students. They are exposed to some of the country’s famous leaders and organisations, giving them an opportunity to learn from contextually relevant and up-to-date case studies each year. They are able to play the role of a decisionmaker in a real-life business dilemma,” says Odei-Mensah.

With a high calibre of lecturers from all over the world who are leaders in their fields, doing cutting edge research, students are exposed to an array of teaching methods and experiences.

The theory learnt is put into practice during a two-month internship which gives them the opportunity to enter a chosen working environment and learn about the business world.

WBS has a variety of resources, through its career management centre, which assist students on their career development. This includes career counselling and workshops, employment consultation, an annual career fair, CV and cover letter formulation and critique provision, graduate recruiting and networking events, and mock interviews.

With a class of 70 people, students receive individual attention and are given the tools to find the right path for their future. “This goes beyond mentorship; it is guardianship, to help students find their fit and succeed.”

With group work, students gain crucial management experience in leading people from diverse backgrounds and fields, giving graduates a grasp on what they will experience in the workforce. It also breaks down any shyness, encourages every student to share their views, and requires that reciprocating students value such views.

“In doing this NQF level 7 qualification, you will find your niche,” he says.

With theory, practical application and a team of educators ready to help young people take the first step in their business career, the PDM is a one-year diploma jam-packed with substance to help students carve out their career of choice.

Apply now to study the postgraduate diploma in management (PDM) in the field of business administration from Wits Business School. Learn more here.

This article was paid for by Wits Business School.