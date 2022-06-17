FREE TO READ | The SA Schools Collection

The pandemic has had a significant impact on education. The 2022 Reading Panel Report estimates that schoolchildren have lost about 1.3 years of schooling.

The effect of this protracted gap in learning will have far-reaching effects. However, notwithstanding the many challenges of the past two years, necessity has given rise to innovation.

In this issue of the SA Schools Collection, we take a look at how online learning has become more inclusive and accessible, and how lockdown had a positive impact on encouraging us to seek out extracurricular activities to ensure our children remained socialised when school programmes were on hold.

We also examine what support schools offer learners as they begin to transition back to traditional classroom activities, while we also touch on global education opportunities and share great academic and career guidance tips for the world of the future.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):