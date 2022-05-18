Vaccine patches, tortoises and tigers: how Rolex Awards for Enterprise Laureates help save the world

Tomas Diagne

Conservationist, co-founder of the African Chelonian Institute, and 1998 Rolex Awards for Enterprise Laureate

Tomas Diagne has turned a lifelong passion for tortoise conservation into a programme that breeds African tortoises for release into the wild, and educates people about why these endangered vertebrates are so important.

He founded Village des Tortues in Dakar, Senegal, which is now a hub for scientific research into these misunderstood creatures — a project that earned him a Rolex Award in 1998.

In many parts of Africa, it’s the traditional big five that get the lion’s share of conservation funding. Add to this the increasing pressure on dwindling natural resources by rapidly expanding human populations in areas already stretched to the limit, and the task at hand seems gargantuan — but Diagne isn’t discouraged. “I want to be a father of African turtle conservation,” he says. “This is my dream.”

In his spare time, he works on an encyclopedia of African tortoise species, something that has never been done before.

Diagne’s Rolex Award has given him the encouragement to continue the important work of preserving an endangered species, and thus safeguarding African biodiversity.