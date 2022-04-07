An economist and journo dissect SA’s most pressing economic issues over coffee

When Momentum Investments’ resident economist, Sanisha Packirisamy, met FM editor Rob Rose, the wet Johannesburg weather was not accompanied by the typical thunderous and menacing storm.

On this particular Thursday, when Rose picked up Packirisamy from Momentum’s Sandton offices for a drive, the rain fell gently over the city.

It didn’t take long for the new acquaintances to bond over their shared passion for exploring economic issues — something they do regularly in their respective jobs.

“I enjoyed economics as a subject. The theory gripped me, which is unusual because most people think the theory is quite boring,” Packirisamy says to Rose.

“But it’s real life. We all eat food, so we know about food inflation. We all spend money, so we know about purchasing power, and we all want to see the economy grow and create jobs. So it’s a relevant subject.”

Rose agrees. “What I find fascinating about economics is that it’s a study of incentives too — the motivations behind why people do things.”

The idea of incentives prompts Rose to ask: “We have a lot of platinum and other platinum group metals that did well after the Ukraine invasion, right?”

He says this boon was good for SA’s economy due to increased taxes from mining companies.

“We’ve already seen a benefit from this commodity price windfall,” says Packirisamy.

“Our tax revenues over-ran by R182bn, relative to what the government had predicted a year ago. We’re lucky to be a net commodity exporter, the rand has been reasonably sheltered from the negative spillover from the rise in geopolitical risk.”

This pleasant outcome leads Rose and Packirisamy to reflect on the recent maiden budget speech, delivered by finance minister Enoch Gondongwana earlier this year.

“In that budget, R182bn was unexpectedly lucky,” says Rose.

Packirisamy says the government is aware these fortunes are temporary and cannot be relied on as a permanent structural inflow of cash.

“I think we would have been in a very tight squeeze otherwise. There are huge risks looming with expenditure. There are state-owned enterprises, which remain in a state of financial and operational malaise, and defunct municipalities, which also need a large amount of financial aid, to consider.

“The inequality in SA is at a peak; it needs to be dealt with in a manner that may result in extending the social relief of distress grant. And the government wage bill, which is up again for renegotiation.”