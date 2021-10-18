Huawei Joburg Day 2021: Make memories with the new, nova 8i smartphone

Huawei Joburg Day is iconic. It’s one of the biggest and best-loved music festivals on the SA calendar and on Friday, October 22, Huawei has put together an exciting event inspired by their new nova series of smartphones. Streaming online, on 947 and live for a limited audience to experience in person, the best way to enjoy Huawei Joburg Day is with a nova 8i smartphone.

If you’re heading to Huawei Joburg Day, you’ll want to take an affordable smartphone along with you that has a good camera and brilliant battery life. You’ll need a device that can easily capture the moment without leaving you worried that you won’t have enough power when it’s all over to order an Uber home.

What makes the new nova 8i the perfect pick?

The memory maker

First up, the nova 8i’s all-new camera - while the nova 8i is a mid-range (and more budget-friendly) smartphone, it has an upgraded, 64-megapixel AI quad camera - four cameras enhanced with top-of-the-line artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to ensure that no matter what type of photo you’re going to take, you won’t have to think twice about posting it online. The nova 8i’s quad camera line-up includes a 64-megapixel camera (this is the main lens) as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

So, if you want to enjoy the moment in vivid detail, the nova 8i has got you covered… and 128GB of internal storage to save all of your pretty HDR images and videos isn’t too shabby either.