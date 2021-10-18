Huawei Joburg Day 2021: Make memories with the new, nova 8i smartphone
The show must go on – and so should your device!
Huawei Joburg Day is iconic. It’s one of the biggest and best-loved music festivals on the SA calendar and on Friday, October 22, Huawei has put together an exciting event inspired by their new nova series of smartphones. Streaming online, on 947 and live for a limited audience to experience in person, the best way to enjoy Huawei Joburg Day is with a nova 8i smartphone.
If you’re heading to Huawei Joburg Day, you’ll want to take an affordable smartphone along with you that has a good camera and brilliant battery life. You’ll need a device that can easily capture the moment without leaving you worried that you won’t have enough power when it’s all over to order an Uber home.
What makes the new nova 8i the perfect pick?
The memory maker
First up, the nova 8i’s all-new camera - while the nova 8i is a mid-range (and more budget-friendly) smartphone, it has an upgraded, 64-megapixel AI quad camera - four cameras enhanced with top-of-the-line artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to ensure that no matter what type of photo you’re going to take, you won’t have to think twice about posting it online. The nova 8i’s quad camera line-up includes a 64-megapixel camera (this is the main lens) as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
So, if you want to enjoy the moment in vivid detail, the nova 8i has got you covered… and 128GB of internal storage to save all of your pretty HDR images and videos isn’t too shabby either.
Go big… but don’t go home
One of our favourite festival modes is Super Night Shot which is perfect for showing off beautiful night lights and uses a smart, multi-frame noise reduction algorithm for really clear pics. If Huawei Joburg Day is your first in-person outing, then you’re going to want to take it all in. The event, the people, the performers… in order to really get a feel for it, the nova 8i’s 180-degrees wide-angle lens offers a bigger perspective, allowing you to capture it all in one, brilliant shot. (And of course, don’t forget to snap a selfie of your outfit using the nova 8i’s SuperSelfie AI beauty camera - it’s a must.)
Charge up smarter
For long-lasting entertainment wherever you go, the nova 8i’s extra-large, built-in 4300mAh battery will be more than sufficient. And Huawei hasn’t just used AI to make the camera of the nova 8i better, AI is also a big part of how this smartphone uses power. You can say goodbye to low-battery anxiety thanks to some super smart, power-saving AI algorithms. If that’s not enough, the nova 8i also has Huawei 66W SuperCharge which means in just 20 minutes your smartphone will have 68% of its battery life restored. A bigger, better battery paired with Huawei’s 66W SuperCharge tech is the ultimate, all-day combination – it’s simply not worth settling for a smartphone with a smaller battery.
Keep the vibe going with Huawei Music
While Huawei Joburg Day can’t be every day, one way to keep enjoying the best tracks is to download Huawei Music onto your smartphone or tablet. Huawei Music is the official music streaming app from Chinese technology giant with more than 160-million monthly active users. So, if you have a Huawei device (or two) then you probably already know about the subscription-based listening service.
Premium is free for the first three months (find the other prices here) and the app is easy-to-use and comes packed with all the music streaming features you would expect - high-quality audio, online radio, workout tracks, the ability to create playlists, download music, and much more. With more than three billion of the world’s population already using Huawei devices, we know you’ll enjoy listening to this global mega music library on your nova 8i … until the next Huawei Joburg Day comes around!
Click here to get your Huawei Nova 8i smartphone for only R6,999 today >>>
