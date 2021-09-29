WATCH LIVE | Discussion of new Desmond Tutu biography

In this special book review session, in celebration of Archbishop Tutu’s 90th birthday on October 7 2021, the first biography of its kind about the clergyman will be discussed. This book introduces readers to Tutu’s spiritual life and practices and examines how it shaped his commitment to restorative justice and reconciliation. It also shows how lessons learnt from a living legend’s life can guide us in these times.

Date: October 5 2021

Time: 3pm-5pm

Facilitator: Viwe Mgedezi

Featured author: Michael Battle, writer of Desmond Tutu: A Spiritual Biography of South Africa's Confessor

The GMA Book Club e-Lounge is aimed at creating a space for staff to learn, engage and benefit from knowledge transfer in a relaxed manner outside the usual mainstream or work topics. This platform not only enables review of books curated for alignment with GMA strategy and values, but also offers an opportunity for staff to engage with South African and international authors.

The book club endeavours to reinforce the GMA values of caring, excellence, learning and leadership.

WATCH LIVE BELOW: