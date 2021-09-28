Lifestyle

WATCH LIVE | Exploring sexual health and pleasure with Dr T on October 1

Join Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, in association with Gautrain, for this conversation on October 1 at 3pm

28 September 2021 - 14:00
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng — affectionately known as Dr T — is passionate about making sexual health and wellbeing services available to all, regardless of their sexual and gender identities and their economic status.

In this special book review session with the women of Gautrain Management Agency (GMA), Dr T will elaborate more on sexual health and pleasure, a topic about which most women don’t speak freely. Dr T will also offer knowledge that will benefit and empower women to be comfortable with themselves and love their femininity.

Date: October 1 2021

Time: 3pm-5pm

Facilitator: Viwe Mgedezi

Featured author: Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, author of Dr T: A Guide to Sexual Health & Pleasure

The GMA Book Club e-Lounge is aimed at creating a space for staff to learn, engage and benefit from knowledge transfer in a relaxed manner outside the usual mainstream or work topics. This platform not only enables review of books curated for alignment with GMA strategy and values, but also offers an opportunity for staff to engage with South African and international authors. 

The book club endeavours to reinforce the GMA values of caring, excellence, learning and leadership.

