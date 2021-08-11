LIVE STREAM | Harness the power of your retirement at the PPS Retirement Summit on Aug. 25, 2021

For hard-working professionals, conversations about retirement primarily focus on financial preparedness. However, to help them make the most of a lifetime of commitment and achievement in their careers, holistic retirement planning should also incorporate mental, emotional and physical wellbeing strategies that will allow them to fully thrive in their golden years.

The sense of purpose that drives people to work long hours and tackle daily challenges is often what gives them a sense of identity which they value in their jobs and in their lives. They feel relevant because of their contributions to the workplace, clients, society, and their families.

To avoid the oft-cited reality of post-retirement depression and angst — where that familiar sense of purpose feels lost — taking the time to actively reimagine the construct of life as a successful retiree needs to become as important as managing their money. Fostering new lifestyle habits and finding engaging ways to contribute, be it to past professions, or in communities, are essential for continued fulfilment and longevity.

