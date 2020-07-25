Wanted Online: Five masterworks we've got our eye on in Strauss & Co's online auction this weekend

The surge in Covid-19 cases continues to weigh on global market sentiment amid worries that this could delay economic recovery
Chanos says prolonged periods of QE — most recently to ease the economic pain of Covid-19 — are adding to inequality by benefiting the people who own financial assets, writes Harriet Agnew
Europe accounts for a fifth of the world's more than 15-million infections
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga could make an announcement on calls to close schools
Getting your CV and covering letter right is the first step — and rejection isn’t failure
Shergeran Naidoo unpacks the BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index tracking transaction activity in SA in June
In the midst of a pandemic, your beneficiaries are also at risk of dying
Most BEE managers are found in domestic equity, and there are only four contenders in the global balanced category
It will be a debut Portugal’s Portimão track and there is a return for Germany’s Nürburgring and Imola in Italy
Leading auction house Strauss & Co has an array of work by many significant South African artists in its winter live virtual auction
