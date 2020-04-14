Lifestyle MARK GEVISSER: Covid 19 crisis puts our egos in check No matter how much humanity progresses, nature will always find a way to strike back BL PREMIUM

In the early days of this pandemic, you might have seen an arresting passage by the children’s author and Christian philosopher CS Lewis, from his 1948 essay, “On Living in the Atomic Age”.

When it popped up on my screen in early March, I found it inspiring. Lewis imagines someone asking him how we are going to live after Hiroshima, and responds: “Why, as you would have lived in the sixteenth century when the plague visited London almost every year.” He then goes on to list all the ways our mortality might manifest in the 20th century, given that we are “already living in an age of cancer, an age of syphilis, an age of paralysis, an age of air raids, an age of railway accidents, an age of motor accidents”.