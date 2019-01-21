You are poorer, but no need for panic

Instead of panicking, investors should be increasing their exposure to the stock market, says investment guru Warren Ingram, despite a report showing a significant decline in the real value of households’ assets.

The latest South African Household Wealth Index, a joint report by Momentum and Unisa, shows that the net wealth of local households decreased by almost R132bn in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the previous quarter due to a decline of R122.4bn in the real value of households’ assets and an increase of R9.3bn in the real value of outstanding debt and accounts.

“The decreasing value of household assets can be ascribed to the declining value of their financial assets, which mainly consist of the value of their retirement funds and investments,” the report states.

“At the same time, the increase in real household debt was driven by instalment sales, personal loans and credit card debt.”

The authors point to both international and local pressures contributing to SA’s poor stock market performance: “The real JSE all share index declined by an annualised 17.3% in quarter three of 2018 compared to quarter two of 2018, while the real all bond index was down 2.4%.”

Double whammy

The report lists US interest rate increases, trade tension between China and the US as well as a messy Brexit saga among the global reasons for the outflow of international investments from “riskier” destinations such as SA. SA's own goals include debates around changing the constitution for land expropriation without compensation, Eskom's spiraling crisis and political shenanigans that delay structural reform.

The report also warns that the fourth quarter of 2018 could be heading in the same direction.

“Preliminary estimates point to a further decline in the real value of household net wealth during quarter four of 2018 as their real asset values declined even more, mainly because of share prices tumbling over this quarter, while real house price growth remained negative. This means that real household net wealth in all likelihood declined again in 2018,” the report states.

Ingram, a financial adviser at Galileo Capital, says the news that the country's wealth has decreased is shocking, and a wake-up call, but it is certainly not a time for investors to start panicking or doing anything rash.