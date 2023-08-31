Special Reports The broker scores
SA’s top brokers: How we run the numbers
When the wind blows: Mahube’s green energy challenge
Pick of the Month: Affordable housing makes a mint for Calgro M3
RCL Foods: Looking like a dead duck
Woolworths’ very woolly outlook
Nampak’s worn tyre warning
BEYOND SHARES: Some stocks are only for the brave
Picking a star pupil in private education
ANTHONY CLARK: Bowler Metcalf a solid choice for the patient investor
Trade of the Month: Bidcorp, as local is lekker and revenue is global
Murray & Roberts is an opportunity for investors who can endure the ride
Tough times for Cashbuild as consumers struggle
SA’s top brokers
SA’s top brokers: Herenya is the people’s choice
CA&S succeeds where others fear to tread
WARWICK LUCAS: How do equity risk premiums work?
MARC HASENFUSS: Good and bad news for investors
Marc Hasenfuss Investors Monthly editor, writer & columnist
Where’s the emergency exit?
Froth and volatility in big tech
