Investing / Investors Monthly

Saved by able action

Mobility: Super Group starts revving

CEO Mountford made quick work of the needed asset clean-up as soon as he was appointed, writes Stafford Thomas

BL PREMIUM
26 October 2017 - 06:27 Stafford Thomas

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.