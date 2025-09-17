Innovation, trust and transparency: how PrimeXBT empowers SA’s online traders

SA’s retail trading sector is entering a period of rapid evolution. The country has long been recognised as one of Africa’s most dynamic financial hubs, supported by a well-established regulatory environment and a growing culture of digital adoption.

Recent analysis projects that the African retail forex market could expand by 30% year-on-year from 2023, with SA leading the continent and recording a daily forex turnover above $20bn. Meanwhile, Statista forecasts that Africa’s cryptocurrency market revenue will reach $3.1bn in 2024, with crypto users across the continent projected to hit 53.89-million by 2025.

These figures highlight a clear trend: more South Africans are exploring financial markets and digital investment opportunities, and they are doing so with higher expectations of the platforms they choose.

Today’s traders are increasingly connected, informed, and selective. Accessibility is no longer enough — brokers should demonstrate trustworthiness, offer transparent pricing, and provide tools that allow users to trade with confidence.

This evolution marks a shift away from speculative behaviour driven by hype, towards a culture of strategic, well-informed participation in financial markets.

What South African traders value most

A recent survey conducted by FSCA-regulated broker PrimeXBT among South African traders asked participants to rank the most important factors in selecting a forex broker or crypto exchange.

The results revealed a strong demand for credibility and oversight, with 78.10% of traders citing regulation and official licensing as their top priority when choosing a broker.

Quick order execution ranked second, with 66.67% of participants emphasising the importance of reliability and speed.

The survey also highlighted a desire for transparency, with 62.50% of respondents prioritising clear fee structure and 61.84% focusing on competitive spreads.

Traders also placed significant value on user experience, customer service, and choice: over half indicated that a wide range of instruments, smooth payment systems, education, and intuitive trading platforms were essential to their decision-making.

These findings illustrate a shift in trader expectations: South Africans are not just looking for platforms that provide market access; they want a comprehensive ecosystem that combines regulatory assurance, efficiency, service, and advanced tools to support long-term success.

The central role of regulation in building trust

In this evolving landscape, regulation has become a defining factor for brokers operating in SA.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) plays a crucial role in safeguarding the interests of traders, offering a strong layer of security that helps users navigate an increasingly complex market. FSCA licensing means that a broker adheres to compliance standards, operates transparently, and prioritises client protection.

This emphasis on oversight is particularly important in a global environment where traders are exposed to countless digital platforms and investment opportunities. For South African traders, choosing a regulated broker is no longer a preference but a prerequisite. It reflects a broader demand for trust — trust that trades will execute accurately, funds are secure, and brokers operate with integrity.

Empowering traders through innovation, transparency and trust

At the core of PrimeXBT’s strategy is a commitment to empowering traders to succeed, enabling them to maximise their performance, and growth.

Since its inception, the multi-asset broker has built its roadmap around what traders actually want, creating an ecosystem that evolves with its users and responds to a deeper transformation of the trading landscape.

PrimeXBT is one of the few FSCA-regulated brokers to offer both crypto and CFDs, giving traders confidence in a platform built to meet compliance standards. This is further supported by global infrastructure and an all-in-one trading experience that bridges the gap between crypto and traditional finance.

Traders can access crypto futures, forex, and CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto, backed by professional-grade tools, ultra-low fees, and tight spreads with up to 70% lower costs than top competitors. PrimeXBT combines these with a mobile-first interface and scalable features that make it flexible for beginners starting out and active traders looking to progress.

Transparency is central to this experience. With clear fee structures, predictable execution, and real-time trade history, traders can engage the markets without hidden costs or empty promises.

This foundation of trust is reinforced by PrimeXBT’s client-first culture, which combines 24/7 multilingual support with accessible educational resources that equip traders to refine their strategies, manage risk, and advance with confidence.

Looking ahead: the future of trading in SA

As SA’s trading sector becomes more competitive and sophisticated, brokers that deliver trust, transparency, and empowerment will define the industry’s future. With traders becoming more selective and informed, their expectations for clear pricing, strong regulatory oversight, and seamless technology will only intensify.

PrimeXBT’s FSCA regulation, global expertise, and client-first approach position it as a broker leading this evolution. By listening to traders and shaping its products around their needs, the broker reflects a broader market shift: one that prioritises meaningful, strategic engagement over hype-driven speculation.

In this new era of South African trading, PrimeXBT defines empowerment as the foundation of success, helping traders grow, delivering fairness and performance at scale, and setting a new benchmark for modern trading.

Discover how PrimeXBT empowers traders to succeed.

This article was sponsored by PrimeXBT.

The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by PrimeXBT are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. PrimeXBT does not accept clients from the restricted jurisdictions as indicated on its website. T&Cs apply.

PrimeXBT (Pty) LTD is an authorised financial services provider in SA with the licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (Pty) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.