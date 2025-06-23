Gold glitters in 2025 as investors seek safe bets, says Standard Bank

Gold prices have surged nearly 28% since the start of 2025, with investors in gold indices seeing similar gains — the S&P GSCI Gold Index is up almost 26% year-to-date. In a year marked by heightened volatility, fuelled by escalating global trade tensions and the unravelling of the post-Bretton Woods consensus after 79 years, it’s little surprise that investors are turning to gold as a haven.

Now, Standard Bank is offering individual investors an opportunity to get in on the glitter through a thematic structured investment with a lower minimum investment value of R25,000. Structured investments, known for providing targeted exposure to areas showing huge growth potential, usually require investors to have minimum deposits of around R50,000 to R100,000.

This makes Standard Bank’s structured product, dubbed the Gold Miners Autocall, one of the most accessible options of its kind in SA.

Why a structured investment?

Structured investments are usually built around specific investment themes or trends, such as technology, healthcare, renewable energy, or demographic changes. They’re built to deliver returns over a set time (usually a few years), with less risk than investing directly in shares.

In this case, the focus is on gold, allowing investors to capitalise on the sector’s current growth trajectory. The bank’s Gold Miners Autocall is linked to the performance of the VanEck Gold Miners ETF, which tracks top global gold mining companies. Even if the index stays flat or only rises slightly over a three-year period, the product has a favourable return profile together with a capital guarantee attached to your investment.

“We’re seeing strong interest in these types of investments, even outside our high-net-worth clients,” says Nivedna Maharaj, head of Global Markets Retail Investments at Standard Bank. “They’re a great way for individuals to diversify their portfolios.”

Why consider gold now?

Gold has always been a popular and reliable option among investors seeking to hedge against market volatility and currency fluctuations. It protects against inflation and tends to hold its value when other assets, like stocks or currencies, fall.

Globally, more investors are moving beyond just bullion and ETFs, diversifying to structured products that target gold mining equities. “These offer a balanced way to protect and grow wealth, especially in times of inflation and geopolitical risk,” says Maharaj. “There’s also growing interest in sustainable gold production, which adds another dimension to how investors think about gold exposure.”

Adrian Hammond, Gold analyst at SBG Securities, believes the price of gold could rise even higher, potentially up to $4,000/oz in the future. Current Price/NAVs are lower, making now a good time to add gold exposure, he says.

Reasons for retail investors to add gold to their portfolios:

Protection against uncertainty and inflation: Gold can help shield your money during global instability and when inflation eats away at the value of cash.





Diversification: Gold doesn’t move in the same way as stocks or bonds, so including it in your portfolio can reduce your overall risk.





Alignment with financial goals: Whether you’re planning for the long term or looking for more stability, gold can support your investment goals. It’s important to review your personal needs and speak to a financial adviser before making decisions.

Investing in gold through structured products like the Gold Miners Autocall gives investors a smart way to tap into gold’s potential, with built-in protections and clear outcomes.

Investors can visit Standard Bank’s Online Share Trading platform or speak to their financial adviser or banker at Standard Bank to learn more about accessing the Gold Miners Autocall Structured Product.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.