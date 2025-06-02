PrimeXBT insights: can the SA40’s record run continue?

More recently, gold prices have fallen from this record high as the US-China trade war de-escalated. However, rising concerns over the mounting US debt pile and persistent central bank buying of the safe-haven metal could support gold higher over the longer term.

Should gold and other commodities remain in demand, this will continue to boost profits and share prices in these heavyweight mining firms.

Interest rates locally and globally matter

Interest rates are also a key driver of stock markets. Lower interest rates mean reduced borrowing costs, which support business investment and consumer spending and often help push stock indices higher.

However, there are rising concerns among South African fund managers that interest rates could remain higher for longer. These fears have driven fund managers to reduce their exposure to local equities even as the latest inflation data showed that inflation remained within the South African Reserve Bank’s 3% to 6% target. Inflation rose to 2.8% year over year in April, up from 2.7% in March.

A recent survey by the Bank of America showed that just 28% of South African fund managers were overweight domestic equities in May, down from 45% in April, marking the weakest level in almost two years. This reflects a significant shift in risk appetite, with managers preferring to sit on the sidelines for now owing to subdued economic data and uncertainty surrounding policy direction.

In the same survey, 36% of managers expect the stock market to rise over the coming six months, which is down significantly from 60% in March.

This change in stance comes as 17% of managers expect a rate cut over the coming 12 months, down from 30% in April. This more hawkish outlook is also reflected in inflation expectations, with 57% seeing inflation significantly higher over the coming 12 months.

The Federal Reserve

The outlook for US interest rates is also important when assessing factors driving the SA40. A more accommodative Federal Reserve can increase risk appetite for emerging market assets such as South African stocks.

While the Federal Reserve reduced rates by 100 basis points in the second half of 2024, the central bank has adopted a patient stance in 2025. Given the uncertainty surrounding the economic impact of Trump’s trade tariffs, the Federal Reserve has not cut rates this year and may hold off on reducing rates until the second half of 2025. As a result, demand for riskier assets such as SA40 could be limited.

Fiscal and political stability

Signs of fiscal discipline can boost investor confidence and attract foreign capital inflows.

The third revision of SA’s budget has proved to be beneficial to stocks. The National Treasury walked back plans to raise VAT after struggling to reach an agreement within its governing alliance. This move should help contain inflation and support consumer spending, which is good news for retailers and manufacturers, at least for now. That said, growth forecasts were also revised lower to 1.4% from 1.9% estimated in March, a less encouraging signal.

Can the SA40’s record run continue?

The SA40’s impressive rise comes amid a strong performance from mining companies and record-high gold prices. However, the outlook is less certain. Near-term concerns over domestic interest rates, cautious sentiment among local fund managers, and global uncertainties, particularly regarding US monetary policy, could limit the upside. However, stronger gold prices could underpin the index over the longer term.

Trading SA40 with PrimeXBT

The SA40 has risen to record highs, driven by strong mining stocks and record-high gold prices. Concerns over domestic interest rates, cautious local investors, and global uncertainties can create potential trading opportunities on the SA40 both near and long term.

PrimeXBT offers a powerful and user-friendly platform for traders looking to trade the SA40 index alongside a wide range of global markets. With multi-asset access — including CFDs on stocks, indices, forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies — traders can easily diversify their portfolios.

PrimeXBT supports both MT5 for advanced technical analysis, as well as its own user-friendly native platform, all in one integrated innovative trading solution.

As a trusted broker, regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, PrimeXBT provides greater transparency and client fund protection, boosting confidence among investors. Traders benefit from competitive fees, and tight spreads for cost-effective trading.

Additional features, such as risk management tools, and local payment options, add to the trading experience, making PrimeXBT one of the top choices for both new and experienced traders seeking exposure to the SA40 and other global markets.

Start trading with PrimeXBT SA.

This article was sponsored by PrimeXBT.

The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by PrimeXBT are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. PrimeXBT does not accept clients from the restricted jurisdictions as indicated on its website.

PrimeXBT (Pty) LTD is an authorised financial services provider in SA with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (Pty) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.