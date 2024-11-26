Structured portfolios enjoying investment levels last seen in the 1990s, says Liberty

The highly popular Liberty Structured Global Performer ESG V5 portfolio also offers socially responsible investors the opportunity to honour their principles with an additional layer of environmental, social and governance consideration.

“Additional benefits of investing in a structured portfolio include a level of capital protection — if the value of the basket does not fall by more than 30%. In Liberty’s approach, all returns are quoted after fees and after taxes.”

As with all investments there are various ways to invest in structured solutions: wrapped structures, direct structured deposits or notes, says Makoni, and the type of structure selected depends on the client and their specific financial goal.

From a Liberty perspective, structured portfolios offered within an endowment give individual investors the best of both worlds — the benefits of a structure as well as that of the Liberty Range (previously Evolve) where these solutions are offered.

“For affluent investors, the primary benefit is that in the endowment structure tax is capped, making the option a more tax efficient way of investing,” says Makoni.

“From an estate planning point of view, investors can nominate beneficiaries. Providing further value is that the death benefit offered on the Liberty Range ensures that clients can leave their loved ones with their investments at its peak value.

“Investors can leave their loved ones the greater of the investment value based on portfolio sell price on the date Liberty receives notification plus an enhancement or the lump sum investment amount (less advice fees and any previous withdrawals).”

The appeal of structured investment portfolios for companies lies in the certainty they provide. Companies know the value of their maturing investments upfront, facilitating long-term planning.

“Liberty re-entered the structured investment market in 2018. Since then, we have had two structured portfolios mature, the first being the first tranche of the Liberty Advanced Global Equity portfolio which matured in December 2023 and the second tranche in August 2024. Both tranches delivered the expected results for both individuals invested in the Liberty Range and companies in the Liberty Range's sinking fund,” says Makoni.

“Our structured portfolios have been well supported with our biggest tranche reaching over R1bn in 2023. These results indicate the growing demand and needs of investors for an investment solution that provides some level of certainty where there may have been uncertainty in the system.

“We don’t doubt that the intense activity surrounding structured investment portfolios will continue well into the future as South Africans seek value as they navigate the next few years. Liberty will continue to adapt its offerings and meet investor expectations in an increasingly competitive investment marketplace.”

Liberty’s latest offerings, Structured Global Performer V5 and Structured Global Performer ESG V5, opened for investors on October 7 for a limited time only, closing on December 6.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.

This article does not constitute tax, legal, financial, regulatory, accounting, technical or other advice. The material has been created for information purpose only and does not contain any personal recommendations. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, no member of Liberty gives any representation, warranty or undertaking and accepts no responsibility or liability as to the accuracy, or completeness, of the information presented. If there are any discrepancies between this information and the contractual terms and conditions, the contractual terms and conditions will prevail. Past performance cannot be relied on as an indication of future performance. Investment performance will depend on the growth in the underlying assets, which will be influenced by prevailing market conditions. Any recommendations made by a financial adviser or broker must take into consideration your specific needs and unique circumstances. Please consult your financial adviser should you require advice of a financial nature and/or intermediary services.

Liberty Group Ltd is a licensed life insurer of the Evolve Investment Plan and Evolve Investment Plan (Sinking Fund), an authorised financial services provider (FSP 2409) and is part of the Standard Bank Group. Terms and conditions, risks and limitations apply.