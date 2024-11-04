Amplify funds outperform at 10-year milestone
'The results speak for themselves': Active management by agile, independent managers produces exceptional performance
Two of Amplify Investment Partners’ unit trusts have reached a 10-year milestone boasting a long-term track record of outperformance.
The Amplify Sanlam Collective Investments (SCI) Defensive Balanced Fund and the Amplify SCI Strategic Income Fund have exemplified and proven Amplify’s strategy of producing exceptional performance through active management by agile, independent managers, says Amplify head Marthinus van der Nest. “We are proud to be able to show such consistency and outperformance over the long term.”
While Amplify is effectively only six years old, the funds were born and spun out of Sanlam Investments’ Blue Ink Investments, under the Sanlam Select Funds range. These funds were moved into Amplify Investment Partners, which launched in 2018 with R7.8bn assets under management.
It has since grown assets under management by 580% to R53bn in eight local and offshore (USD and ZAR) unit trusts and seven hedge funds.
“Our growth in assets under management is a true testament to the strong and mutually successful relationships we have with our partners and clients,” says Amplify’s head of retail distribution Nico Janse van Rensburg.
Amplify’s managers use their hedge fund skills and active tactical mindsets to produce exceptional returns while protecting on the downside.
Amplify SCI Defensive Balanced Fund
Managed by Matrix Fund Managers, the R5bn Amplify SCI Defensive Balanced Fund is a stable, low-equity multi-asset solution for cautious investors with a three-year investment horizon aiming to produce income while preserving clients’ investment in real terms, with lower volatility over the medium term, which is borne out in its performance.
It invests in a combination of equities, money market instruments, bonds, listed property, international equities and fixed interest assets, with a maximum of 40% in equities.
Matrix incorporates a truly unconstrained active allocation mindset with forward-looking scenario planning that seeks to generate consistent inflation-beating returns with a higher probability, by avoiding large downside risk.
“Partnering with Amplify has been a very constructive endeavour, both for our mutual clients, whose investment objectives have been met or exceeded over multiple time horizons, and in supporting our diversification from a hedge fund manager into a broader product range asset manager,” says Lourens Pretorius, co-CIO at Matrix Fund Managers and co-portfolio manager of the Amplify SCI Defensive Balanced Fund.
Amplify SCI Strategic Income Fund
The R17bn Amplify SCI Strategic Income Fund is an actively managed, flexible fixed interest solution for conservative investors with a two-year investment horizon, aiming for investment preservation and diversification across high-yielding asset classes for downside protection.
The fund is managed by Terebinth Capital, which combines macro analysis and quantitative precision for asset allocation. The Terebinth Capital team subscribes to the theory of cycles. Using scenario analysis, they construct diversified portfolios of high-quality, highly liquid assets that always reflect their best-investment view. Their active approach incorporates a disciplined risk management.
Erik Nel, CIO of Terebinth Capital and co-portfolio manager of the Amplify SCI Strategic Income Fund, says, “It has been a rewarding journey, and we are grateful for the opportunity initially offered to us in 2013 at Terebinth Capital’s launch, to kick off the Sanlam Select product set. The partnership with Amplify continues to grow roots with further success now also in the hedge fund space, proving the value and synergies to be had in these arrangements.”
The value and synergies are woven into Amplify’s track record. “Over the 10 years, our managers have continued to use their hedge fund DNA and active management expertise and mindset while fine-tuning their strategies and asset allocation to take advantage of investment opportunities,” says Janse van Rensburg.
“The funds’ managers have different strategies and viewpoints, both producing excellent and consistent results,” says Van der Nest. “This speaks to the long-term partnership we have with them. It also speaks to the success of our strategy of choosing and working closely with actively managed boutiques with skin in the game. The results speak for themselves, and we are excited about their future.”
