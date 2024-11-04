Amplify funds outperform at 10-year milestone

Two of Amplify Investment Partners’ unit trusts have reached a 10-year milestone boasting a long-term track record of outperformance.

The Amplify Sanlam Collective Investments (SCI) Defensive Balanced Fund and the Amplify SCI Strategic Income Fund have exemplified and proven Amplify’s strategy of producing exceptional performance through active management by agile, independent managers, says Amplify head Marthinus van der Nest. “We are proud to be able to show such consistency and outperformance over the long term.”

While Amplify is effectively only six years old, the funds were born and spun out of Sanlam Investments’ Blue Ink Investments, under the Sanlam Select Funds range. These funds were moved into Amplify Investment Partners, which launched in 2018 with R7.8bn assets under management.

It has since grown assets under management by 580% to R53bn in eight local and offshore (USD and ZAR) unit trusts and seven hedge funds.

“Our growth in assets under management is a true testament to the strong and mutually successful relationships we have with our partners and clients,” says Amplify’s head of retail distribution Nico Janse van Rensburg.

Amplify’s managers use their hedge fund skills and active tactical mindsets to produce exceptional returns while protecting on the downside.

Amplify SCI Defensive Balanced Fund

Managed by Matrix Fund Managers, the R5bn Amplify SCI Defensive Balanced Fund is a stable, low-equity multi-asset solution for cautious investors with a three-year investment horizon aiming to produce income while preserving clients’ investment in real terms, with lower volatility over the medium term, which is borne out in its performance.

It invests in a combination of equities, money market instruments, bonds, listed property, international equities and fixed interest assets, with a maximum of 40% in equities.