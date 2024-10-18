Unlock US residency through premium investment opportunities
12 Star Capital and EB-5 United collaboration opens doors to exclusive investment projects that promise robust returns and lifestyle benefits
12 Star Capital has partnered with EB-5 United to offer a gateway to exclusive investment projects through the US EB-5 Investor Programme.
By facilitating access to US permanent residency and citizenship, this collaboration promises to deliver not only robust financial returns but also transformative lifestyle benefits, positioning itself as a game-changer for investors in the region who are looking to diversify their portfolio and benefit from the dollar-hedge.
This strategic partnership is aimed at unlocking unparalleled opportunities for UAE and African, in particular sub-Saharan African, investors.
Stuart Ferguson, director of 12 Star Capital, says: “This tactical partnership leverages the combined expertise of both entities to unlock new opportunities for investors and allows us to introduce previously unexplored investment avenues that will create a synergy truly greater than the sum of its parts. Our service offering allows families to carve out a new direction for themselves, so they can secure their families’ wealth from generation to generation.”
“By joining forces with 12 Star Capital, we are able to offer a diverse portfolio of EB-5 projects that promise strong growth potential and meet all EB-5 requirements. Our goal is to provide investors with the best possible opportunities to achieve their financial and residency goals,” says Brennan Sim, in charge of Global Sales at EB-5 United.
With over a century of combined experience, 12 Star Capital and EB-5 United stand at the forefront of investment innovation.
12 Star Capital, a leader in the African EB-5 landscape, has a proven track record of successfully guiding more than 300 families in moving abroad, maintaining a 100% success rate. Renowned for its strategic insights and robust portfolio management, it consistently steers investors towards high-yield opportunities.
EB-5 United, a leader in the EB-5 investment landscape, has successfully raised over $950m for various projects, consistently delivering strong growth and meeting all EB-5 requirements.
Together, 12 Star Capital and EB-5 United bring unparalleled value through their deep industry knowledge, strategic foresight and commitment to maximising investor returns while facilitating a seamless pathway to US residency.
Benefits of the EB-5 Investor Programme
The benefits of the EB-5 Investor Programme are substantial. Investors and their immediate family members receive non-restrictive Green Cards, granting them the freedom to live, work, study or do business anywhere in the US.
After five years, investors are eligible to apply for US citizenship. Furthermore, their children gain access to over 4,000 higher education institutions in the US including Ivy League colleges, and the family benefits from high-quality healthcare services and visa-free travel to 160 countries.
Premier residency through investment opportunities
The partnership between 12 Star Capital and EB-5 United represents a significant step forward in providing premium investment opportunities under the EB-5 Investor Programme.
Investors can choose from a range of investment opportunities including Kerzner International’s One&Only Moonlight Basin and The Lakefront Estates & Villas in Florida.
The One&Only Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, is a six-star luxury resort within the Moonlight Basin community. This project features 123 accommodation options including hotel guest rooms, cabins and private residences, alongside a world-class spa, ski lodge and high-speed gondola, located near the prestigious Yellowstone Club.
One of the benefits of investing into the One&Only Moonlight Basin project, is that it falls into a rural EB-5 visa category which allows for expedited processing, potentially shortening the time to obtain permanent residency. To qualify, an investor must commit $800,000 (about R14m).
The Lakefront Estates & Villas in Okeechobee, Florida, is a master-planned community comprising 1,000 single-family lots, 300 rental units and 724m2 of commercial space, all developed in three phases and designed to foster a vibrant community lifestyle with numerous amenities.
Attend 12 Star Capital and EB-5 United's US residency by investment roadshow
12 Star Capital and EB-5 United will be conducting a joint EB-5 roadshow visiting cities in the UAE, Kenya, Nigeria and SA (White River, Pretoria, Johannesburg, George and Cape Town) from October 28 to November 29.
This roadshow gives investors the opportunity to find out more about the US EB-5 Investor Programme, and consult EB5 specialists to discover how they can achieve their financial and US residency goals through a portfolio of carefully curated projects supported by a network of industry-leading professionals.
For more information on new EB-5 projects available to invest in or to set up a personal consultation with the 12 Star Capital team during the roadshow, visit the 12 Star Capital website.
This article was sponsored by 12 Star Capital.
Disclaimer: Kindly be advised that the figures provided are estimated based on the prevailing exchange rate at the time of calculation.