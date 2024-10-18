Unlock US residency through premium investment opportunities

“By joining forces with 12 Star Capital, we are able to offer a diverse portfolio of EB-5 projects that promise strong growth potential and meet all EB-5 requirements. Our goal is to provide investors with the best possible opportunities to achieve their financial and residency goals,” says Brennan Sim, in charge of Global Sales at EB-5 United.

With over a century of combined experience, 12 Star Capital and EB-5 United stand at the forefront of investment innovation.

12 Star Capital, a leader in the African EB-5 landscape, has a proven track record of successfully guiding more than 300 families in moving abroad, maintaining a 100% success rate. Renowned for its strategic insights and robust portfolio management, it consistently steers investors towards high-yield opportunities.

EB-5 United, a leader in the EB-5 investment landscape, has successfully raised over $950m for various projects, consistently delivering strong growth and meeting all EB-5 requirements.

Together, 12 Star Capital and EB-5 United bring unparalleled value through their deep industry knowledge, strategic foresight and commitment to maximising investor returns while facilitating a seamless pathway to US residency.

Benefits of the EB-5 Investor Programme

The benefits of the EB-5 Investor Programme are substantial. Investors and their immediate family members receive non-restrictive Green Cards, granting them the freedom to live, work, study or do business anywhere in the US.

After five years, investors are eligible to apply for US citizenship. Furthermore, their children gain access to over 4,000 higher education institutions in the US including Ivy League colleges, and the family benefits from high-quality healthcare services and visa-free travel to 160 countries.

Premier residency through investment opportunities

The partnership between 12 Star Capital and EB-5 United represents a significant step forward in providing premium investment opportunities under the EB-5 Investor Programme.

Investors can choose from a range of investment opportunities including Kerzner International’s One&Only Moonlight Basin and The Lakefront Estates & Villas in Florida.