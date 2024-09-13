Altvest Capital to democratise capital markets through landmark JSE listing

Altvest Capital is proceeding with its IPO on the JSE. The offer opens on September 13, with the listing scheduled for October 14.

This move marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to democratise access to private equity and alternative investments for everyday South Africans. As Altvest Capital takes this bold step into a broader public market, it is determined to make investing more inclusive, transparent and accessible for all.

Altvest Capital's vision is simple, but transformative: to offer retail investors access to high-quality, equity-like investment opportunities in SMEs and alternative asset classes that were previously reserved for institutional investors and the wealthy elite.

Creating inclusive investment opportunities

This listing will include a range of hybrid financial instruments, giving investors a diverse set of choices tailored to different risk appetites and investment goals. The offer encompasses Ordinary Shares, A Shares, B Shares and C Shares, each with distinct characteristics designed to appeal to a wide variety of investors.

“We’ve designed this IPO to be as inclusive as possible,” says Akshay Karan, Altvest’s chief investment officer. “We believe that wealth should not be concentrated in the hands of a few. This listing is about broadening access to growth opportunities in the alternative investment space and providing an entry point for South Africans who are looking to diversify their portfolios.”

A unique investment offering

Altvest’s offering caters to a broad spectrum of investors, from seasoned professionals to newcomers.

The IPO will offer:

Ordinary shares : For investors looking for long-term growth in a well-diversified, innovative investment company. View the Altvest investor deck.

A shares : Linked to Altvest’s investment in Umganu Lodge, a luxury lodge adjacent to the Kruger National Park, providing a direct economic interest in this high-end hospitality asset. View the Umganu investor deck.

B shares : Tied to Altvest’s stake in the Bambanani Family Group, a unique investment opportunity in the family restaurant and entertainment sector, which is on an aggressive expansion trajectory. View the Bambanani investor deck.