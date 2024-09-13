Altvest Capital to democratise capital markets through landmark JSE listing
Everyday South Africans will have access to high-quality, equity-like investment opportunities previously reserved for the wealthy elite
Altvest Capital is proceeding with its IPO on the JSE. The offer opens on September 13, with the listing scheduled for October 14.
This move marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to democratise access to private equity and alternative investments for everyday South Africans. As Altvest Capital takes this bold step into a broader public market, it is determined to make investing more inclusive, transparent and accessible for all.
Altvest Capital's vision is simple, but transformative: to offer retail investors access to high-quality, equity-like investment opportunities in SMEs and alternative asset classes that were previously reserved for institutional investors and the wealthy elite.
Creating inclusive investment opportunities
This listing will include a range of hybrid financial instruments, giving investors a diverse set of choices tailored to different risk appetites and investment goals. The offer encompasses Ordinary Shares, A Shares, B Shares and C Shares, each with distinct characteristics designed to appeal to a wide variety of investors.
“We’ve designed this IPO to be as inclusive as possible,” says Akshay Karan, Altvest’s chief investment officer. “We believe that wealth should not be concentrated in the hands of a few. This listing is about broadening access to growth opportunities in the alternative investment space and providing an entry point for South Africans who are looking to diversify their portfolios.”
A unique investment offering
Altvest’s offering caters to a broad spectrum of investors, from seasoned professionals to newcomers.
The IPO will offer:
- Ordinary shares: For investors looking for long-term growth in a well-diversified, innovative investment company. View the Altvest investor deck.
- A shares: Linked to Altvest’s investment in Umganu Lodge, a luxury lodge adjacent to the Kruger National Park, providing a direct economic interest in this high-end hospitality asset. View the Umganu investor deck.
- B shares: Tied to Altvest’s stake in the Bambanani Family Group, a unique investment opportunity in the family restaurant and entertainment sector, which is on an aggressive expansion trajectory. View the Bambanani investor deck.
- C shares: Offering exposure to the Altvest Credit Opportunities Fund (ACOF), which provides much-needed debt funding to underbanked SMEs in SA. This class of shares is designed for investors looking to balance financial returns with social impact. View the ACOF investor deck.
How to access more information
For potential investors and stakeholders interested in learning more, Altvest has made several key documents available for review. These resources will provide detailed insights into the listing, the investment opportunities and the company’s strategic vision.
- The registered prospectus: This detailed prospectus, approved by the JSE and registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), offers an in-depth analysis of Altvest Capital’s business model, financial performance and growth prospects. Investors can access the full prospectus here.
- Abridged prospectus: For those seeking a quick yet comprehensive overview of the listing, the abridged prospectus offers a concise analysis, summarising the key details of the IPO and investment opportunities. Access the abridged prospectus here.
- Investor decks: Altvest has created detailed investor presentations for both the company and each of the hybrid instruments being offered in this IPO. These decks provide a visual and easy-to-digest summary of the investment case for Altvest Capital, Umganu Lodge (A Shares), Bambanani Family Group (B Shares), and the Altvest Credit Opportunities Fund (C Shares). You can access the investor decks here.
Addressing systemic barriers in capital markets
As Altvest moves forward with this listing, it is not only offering a unique investment opportunity, but also challenging systemic inequalities that have persisted in the financial sector. The lack of access to sellside research and coverage for smaller companies like itself is a significant issue that disproportionately affects black-owned businesses and start-ups.
Historically, smaller companies have struggled to raise capital because of systemic barriers that favour large institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. We’re flipping that model on its headWarren Wheatley, founder and CEO of Altvest
“Our IPO is a direct challenge to the status quo,” says Warren Wheatley, founder and CEO of Altvest. “Historically, smaller companies have struggled to raise capital because of systemic barriers that favour large institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. We’re flipping that model on its head by giving ordinary South Africans the tools and the access they need to participate in these high-potential investments.”
A call to investors
This IPO represents more than just a financial opportunity — it’s a chance to be part of a movement that seeks to democratise access to capital and create a more inclusive financial ecosystem.
Altvest's JSE listing is poised to change the way South Africans think about investing. It invites you to explore its prospectus and investor decks to learn more about how you can be part of this transformative journey.
Investors are able to participate in the IPO by placing their orders here. Altvest has partnered with EasyEquities to bring this opportunity set to all South Africans.
This article was sponsored by Altvest Capital.