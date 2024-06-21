Savings challenges and opportunities for South Africans

The pressing issues of individual savings in the context of inequality, unemployment and behavioural conditioning in SA were the focus of the Sanlam Investments Critical Conversations webinar held on June 5.

This virtual event included a panel discussion featuring Manka Sebastian, portfolio manager at Sanlam Investments; Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator for Cosatu; Anne Cabot-Alletzhauser, co-founder of the Responsible Finance Initiative at the Gordon Institute of Business Science; and Dr Mavis Mazhura, adult development and leadership psychologist. These experts unpacked the factors hindering South Africans from saving effectively.

South Africans are among the poorest savers in the world, with a high debt burden. Debtbuster’s 2023 survey shows the average South African spends 65% of their salary on debt.

Furthermore, only 6% of the population is on track to retire comfortably, according to ASISA. Sanlam’s Benchmark Survey 2023 confirmed that a comfortable retirement is unattainable for most South Africans, with one in five likely never to retire at all. Additionally, 42% feel insecure about their financial future.

Reframing “black tax”

A significant topic of discussion at the webinar (watch the recording below) was the concept of “black tax” — the financial responsibility many black South Africans bear to support their extended families and communities.

Mazhura emphasised the need to balance this social responsibility with personal financial growth. “We need to decondition and recondition our approach to finances, prioritising long-term wealth-building, while maintaining cultural responsibilities,” she said.